The trucks in this photo appear to be the same model and to have the same capabilities and equipment. If we assume that they both have the same configuration, the same mileage, the same maintenance and upkeep, it would be logical to assume that both were equally capable options for accomplishing the mission of moving troops across the battle space safely and securely.
These two trucks are equally equipped, but not entirely identical. The obvious difference is in the paint job and perhaps we would choose to use the green one for the woodland mission and the tan one for desert operations. One other difference is in the tires; it appears that one may be better suited for off-road activities than the other.
While tires, paint jobs, or communications packages are easily updated, these trucks are essentially the same and share 99 percent commonalities. It would be ridiculous for someone to say, “I hate all green trucks” or “you know those tan trucks are weak,” yet some in our formations make comments like these and worse about our fellow Soldiers within our Army.
We do have differences and it would be foolish to ignore or pretend that we don’t. Some of us are weaker in math, but enjoy words and language. Others may be less athletic, but maybe more artistic or musically talented.
Our different aptitudes, attitudes, preferences, and passions lead us toward different pursuits. If we discover and operate in our strengths, we are capable of performing at a high level according to our design and intended purpose.
Our Army is made up of scores of women and men with individual skills, talents, and abilities, but before we consider our individual career path or military occupational specialties, we recognize that we are all Soldiers first; we emphasize our commonalities. We all wear the same uniform, we all support and defend the same Constitution, we all salute the same flag. Our commonalities far outweigh our differences, and yet there are some among us who are intently focused on our differences rather than our sameness.
The fully outfitted trucks in this photo cost the Department of Defense and ultimately American taxpayers about $250,000 each. And the assumption is that they will each be properly maintained and equipped so that they will be mission capable should our Army and our nation need to press them into service.
This is true of every piece or military equipment we are entrusted with and it is especially true of our Army’s greatest asset, our Soldiers. It is the Soldier who will answer the call to deploy and engage with the enemies of our nation. It is the Soldier who will fight and win the battles that enable our country to secure and protect liberty on the home front and around the globe. We Soldiers share the commonality of commitment to our nation and our neighbors.
It’s time for Soldiers to lead the way and turn the corner, focusing more on the force multiplier of commonalities and capabilities and less on the division of differences.