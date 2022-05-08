With Saturday night’s graduation ceremonies conclusion under a promenade of fireworks and circumstance, a new crop of college graduates are readied to face the world.
Keynote speaker, Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy spoke to the graduates about their juggling abilities. It’s the key final section to a three part mantra of success away from the confines of the halls of learning at Cameron University.
“You can be a good juggler; take care of the juggler,” she said. “Focus on that commitment.”
Rampy, a native Lawtonian and 1996 graduate of the university, noted a couple of other key points to the few hundred Masters and Bachelors graduates awaiting their turn to receive their sheepskins and step out into the world. She stressed competence in future endeavors, as well as a very Oklahoma way of looking at things.
“Y’all doesn’t translate well, but teammate does,” she said. “Y’all can achieve anything as a team.”
The 62nd Adjutant General to the Army, Rampy addressed the graduates, not as a notable speaker, but as someone who was one of them when she graduated. Lawton is her hometown and there is pride there.
“I’m privileged to be with you tonight,” she said. “I hope you do not forget how you feel tonight.”
Noting that Cameron is not your typical college where fraternity keg parties are the norm Rampy said there is something special and truly American about being a Cameron graduate.
“Cameron is a working class school,” she said. “You’ve accomplished something by graduating. You have earned it. Take time to reflect; you deserve it and owe it to yourself.”
One of 19 Cameron alumni who have achieved the rank of general officer in the Army, Rampy is the first female to achieve this rank from the university. As executive director of the Military Postal Agency and commanding general of the Army Physical Disability Agency, she understands it takes a team to achieve your goals. She encourage the new graduates to embrace working with others and paying forward good fortune you receive.
“It really isn’t all about you, it’s about the tribe,” she said.
Rampy also encouraged the graduates to embrace the experiences that come, sometimes outside of your own hands. In the end, go with the experiences life throws your way.
“You do not have it all figured out,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to fail, failure teaches us.”
“Take the ride and get back in line,” she added.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.