Lawton residents may have noticed an increase in yellow and white butterflies this week.
The pastel pollinators have been seen fluttering across roads, outside of windows and in planted gardens. But just who are these winged visitors? Cameron University’s Michael Husak has the answer.
They are called Clouded Sulphur’s, and they are quite common in the warmer months.
“These actually have a very short lifespan as adults — the butterfly form — often surviving only a few days after metamorphosis, though some have been known to survive for three weeks or more,” Husak said. “During the spring and summer, they can produce three or even four broods in a good year.”
The reason Lawton is seeing so many right now, Husak said, goes back to all of the rain the city experienced this summer. Husak, who is a member of the North American Butterfly Association, has noticed in his research that wetter summers lead to more Clouded Sulphurs in August and September.
“I suspect much of this is due to increased survival due to more vegetation blooming during what is typically the hottest part of the year for us,” Husak said. “The ones with a lot of white are female. While the males tend to always be vibrant yellow, females have both yellow and white forms.”
Over 120 species of butterflies have been documented in Comanche County, according to Husak. Along with the Clouded Sulphurs, the area often sees an eruption of other butterfly species this time of year including the various Monarchs, Question Marks (yes, that is a butterfly species), Goatweed leaf wings, crescents and skippers.
Unlike the famous Monarchs, sulphurs have minimal migrations.
“Most of what you are seeing flying right now is due to local reproduction. A mild summer, relatively speaking, has increased resources, which likely increased reproduction potential, and increased survival by the young through the caterpillar phase,” Husak said.
As a member of the butterfly association, Husak has served as the co-coordinator the 4th of July Butterfly Count at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Great Plains State Park for more than 12 years. On top of a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences and serving as chair of the university’s Department of Agriculture, Biology, and Health Sciences, Husak also is a butterflying hobbyist who is interested in the conservation and protection of butterfly species.
“The best thing you can do for local butterflies is to plant native flowers, and there are plenty that can be both attractive to butterflies and beautiful in our landscape. Plants like milkweeds, purple coneflowers, Indian blankets, coreopsis, horsemint, blazing stars, beebalm, sunflowers, and redbud trees are all great,” Husak said. “Use of insecticides in general can be devastating to not only butterflies, but all pollinating insects, especially general, systemic insecticides. I know there are reasons for using them in our yards, but I would just say to do your best to keep insecticides away from flower beds and potted plants.”
Husak also encourages locals to stop for a moment as summer comes to a close to admire the butterflies.
“When people actually take the time to stop and look, they are always amazed at the variety of colors, patterns and sizes of butterflies,” Husak said. “All you need is a field guide, a pair of binoculars and maybe a camera and you are good to get started (butterflying). There are a lot of butterfly groups on various social media platforms that are also really helpful when getting started.”