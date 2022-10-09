This weekend Medicine Park is playing host to the Native American Flute Festival and Art Walk where flutists from all around the country come out to share the melodic melodies of this spiritual genre of music.
The beautiful tones and sounds of these traditional instruments filled Hitchin’ Post Park as the performers showcased their skills with their instruments, visitors wandered the many artists and vendors.
One of the vendors was a traveling business by the name of “Navajo Edge” run by William Spears and his wife Mary. Their booth consists of a large variety of traditional Native American weapons such as Obsidian knives and handmade spears. The couple also offers handmade jewelry made out of natural gemstones and other crystal materials that all have their own different meanings and uses.
Spears and his wife have been running their business together from their home in Irving, Texasm since 2013. Since they do not have a brick and mortar location they decide to tour the festival scene to sell their pieces instead.
“When we first started I was still working,” Spears said. “We would do this on weekends selling the knifes and Mary would do the jewelry, and it kinda took off from there. We decided to start traveling to different markets, mostly pow-wows and art shows.”
While the artwork available for purchase proves an annual highlight of the festival, the main attraction is the wonderfully sweet and soulful sounds of the flute music sweeping through the cold fall air.
One of the performers, Joshua Reid has been playing his flute since 2014 and has been playing at this event for over six years now. He said that even though it took him a long time to get through the growing pains of being a novice he wants to share the versatility of the flute by performing famous songs such as “Eye of the Tiger” or beloved video game themes.
“Last year I did ‘Eye of the Tiger’ and people seemed to like it,” Reid said. “So for this year I was trying to play some songs that were similar. I was gonna play some Journey stuff but, unfortunately, I had a problem with my flute so I kinda had to skip that part.”
Reid discussed why an event like this one is not only beneficial for him to come and perform but also is a very easy way to try and get more people into the music and participating in the craft.
“My personal goal is to expand the Native flute’s horizons,” Reid said. “I want to show people that no matter if it’s jazz or rock or rap or traditional Native music, this flute is a very versatile instrument, so I really wanna drive that home and learn some crazy things on it so I can show that to people.”
While the weather on Saturday may have been less than favorable the people in attendance did not let the frigid temperatures keep them from participating in the festival and enjoying the great music on display. Downtown Medicine Park was bustling with festival goers all afternoon. Whether they were enjoying the music, the artwork, or all of the other amazing things Medicine Park has to offer, a good time was had by visitors.
Events continue beginning at 10 a.m. today.