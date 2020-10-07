The Comanche County Health Department and other county health departments and health care providers in Oklahoma have begun offering seasonal flu vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a flu vaccine by the end of October, before flu begins spreading in the community. The flu vaccine can keep a person from getting the flu and make the illness less severe if a person gets it. The vaccination is recommended for most people over the age of 6 months.
CDC has worked with vaccine manufacturers to have extra flu vaccine available this flu season, and Oklahoma will distribute 400,000 flu vaccine doses to ensure availability of an affordable or free flu shot this year.
During the last flu season, 3,580 Oklahoma residents — including 383 children under age 4 — were hospitalized because of flu-related illnesses and 85 Oklahomans died, including three children under age 17. While flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19, CDC experts said.
“It is critically important this year that every Oklahoman who can get the flu shot does so right away,” said Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye. “This is a great method of preventing the spread of influenza in our communities, and I urge Oklahomans to take this proactive step.”
Children through age 18 years are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian, Native Alaskan, or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines. Free flu shots are available at health care providers enrolled in the Vaccines For Children program, including all local county health departments and community health centers.
Uninsured adults may be able to get a flu shot at no out-of-pocket cost at most local county health departments and county health centers across Oklahoma. Insured adults and children are able to get a flu shot for free at their health care provider or at a local pharmacy. Coverage may vary among different insurance plans.
Where people get their flu shot this year may need to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state health officials said. Many places follow strict guidelines to create a safe environment for the community. It is easy to find a flu vaccine available at different providers at VaccineFinder.org.
Additional information is available by calling the state health department at (405) 271-7200, or by visiting the website fightflu.health.ok.gov.