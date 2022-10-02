Lawton is the first of six cities in Southwest Oklahoma to see the drive-thru clinics from their local health departments. The newly authorized bivalent COVID vaccine will be available for anyone age 12 and older, and also are available on a walk-in basis at county health departments in Southwest Oklahoma.
Appointments are not necessary for the drive-through clinics. There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccines, but residents are asked to bring their identification cards and insurance cards. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
“Influenza is a respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, especially in young children,” said Brandie Combs, District 5 regional administrative director. “Persons at high risk of serious complications from flu are especially advised to get the flu shot, including people 65 and older, pregnant women and those with asthma, diabetes or other chronic conditions. Parents and family members of babies less than 6 months of age and people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from the flu, including health care workers, should also get the vaccine.”
Health officials also gave directions for those who should get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine and when:
• The bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine is authorized for use in individuals age 12 and older.
• The bivalent Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use in individuals age 18 years and older.
• Bivalent formulations of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines currently are recommended for use as a single booster dose at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination.
“These new, updated booster doses are expected to provide better protection against the current circulating Omicron variant,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medical officer for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “The updated bivalent boosters include components of both the original coronavirus strain and the omicron variant.”
Those receiving booster doses should bring their vaccination card with them. Influenza vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.
Those who cannot attend the drive-through events are encouraged to call their local county health department to determine their best option. Information on the flu vaccinations are available at Oklahoma.gov/health/fightflu.