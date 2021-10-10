Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said Wednesday the Flower Mound School District has opted to close the polling place for Precinct 160021, 160026, 160032 in Comanche County for the Nov. 9 special election.
State law allows a school district to close a precinct polling place for an election if the entire precinct is not contained within the district’s boundaries and if fewer than 100 registered voters reside in the part of the precinct that is inside the district.
Voters who are registered in Precinct 160021, 160026, 160032 at addresses located in the Flower Mound School District will receive an absentee ballot application from the Comanche County Election Board. Voters should complete, sign, and return the application form to the election board to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. Voters also may apply for absentee ballots online using the OK Voter Portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Most absentee ballots must be mailed to the county election board. However, “standard” absentee ballots may be mailed or hand-delivered. Hand-delivered ballots must be received no later than the end of business day, the Monday prior to the election (Nov. 8). Mailed absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. election night.
Voters may also vote during early voting at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5.
Any registered voter in Precinct 160021, 160026, and 160032 who believes he/she may reside in the Flower Mound School District but has not yet received an absentee ballot application should contact the county election board office immediately. The number is 353-1880.