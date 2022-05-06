A Florida man is accused breaking a protective order and terrorizing his ex-wife.
Investigators said he admitted to violating the order “more times than he can count” including breaking into her home on April 25.
Cameron Barnett, 32, of Pensacola, Fla., made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree and third-degree burglary as well as stalking, records indicate. The first-degree burglary count is punishable by between seven to 20 years in prison.
The woman told police her ex-husband, Barnett, constantly violates a June 2021 protective order. The morning of April 25, she noticed her car had been rummaged through overnight but the only things missing were court documents, the probable cause affidavit states. After taking her son to school, a friend who stayed the night in the living room told her he heard someone come in through the back door but never saw anyone. The alarm system detected the break-in.
Barnett was arrested two days later for a protective order violation while at the child’s school. His aunt told police she learned he’d come into town on April 26 when he asked her what his ex-wife had been up to, the affidavit states. She said she fears for his ex-wife’s safety.
The aunt said Barnett told her he’d gone to the house twice looking for signs of another man. She said he told her he’d purchased all black clothing along with black latex gloves, black leather gloves and a Jason mask from the “Friday the 13th” movies, according to the affidavit.
Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker stated he told Barnett there were three reports of him breaking the protective order, burglarizing the house and the car, the affidavit states. He first denied the burglaries but admitted he saw his ex-wife outside at a friend’s house and tried to talk with her.
“Cameron explained he is very emotional and wants answers …,” Rucker stated. “Cameron said he is willing to go to get his family back. … there is meaning behind everything he’s done.”
Barnett eventually admitted watching his ex-wife’s house from the shadows while she had a party on April 24. After getting into her car, he said he took the court papers and a house deed “with hopes that she will forget about the divorce and protective order,’ the affidavit states. He said he first tried to use a copy of a key he had to the back door but found it didn’t fit. He did find the back door unlocked. He said he saw the other man and backed out and left.
Barnett then went to his child’s school to ask about the man who stayed on the couch. He said he drove around town and went by a friend’s house and saw his ex-wife standing outside. When he tried to speak to her, he said she cursed at him and extended her middle finger while filming him, according to the affidavit. He said he returned to her house and used his copy key and it worked on the front door. After blocking the doorbell camera with black tape, he said he reentered the house and the alarm went off, Rucker stated. He said he failed at disarming the alarm, panicked, and quickly left.
Barnett also admitted that he puts a tracker on his ex-wife’s car around 2 to 3 a.m. when she returns home and removes it every other day when the battery goes low, the affidavit states. He said he’d review the findings only to learn she mainly travels to work and the babysitter.
Now jailed on $100,000 bond, Barnett returns to court at 3 p.m. July 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.