Southwest Oklahoma was hit with a semi-typhoon overnight Saturday and those waking up Sunday found an array of hazards left by the deluge.
More than 3 inches of rainfall was reported by the National Weather Service to have fallen in Comanche County in the late-Saturday/early-Sunday morning hours and made many creek banks overflow by daylight.
Lawton Fire Department recommended the evacuation of Garden Village in east Lawton by noon. This is the area south of Northeast Rogers Lane, off of Northeast Village Drive. First responders were on-site and making door-to-door contact with residents in attempt to mitigate risk. Residents were encouraged to evacuate and monitor weather and updates to the situation. There was no designated site for evacuees by mid-afternoon. First responders only advised them to leave the area.
Although voluntary, Lawton police told The Constitution the majority of residents had taken advantage of the advice. Traffic eastbound on Northeast Rogers Lane was stopped at the Turtle Creek addition.
As of 8:15 p.m., Garden Village residents were no longer asked to evacuate, but they were advised to keep an eye on the weather.
Farther east, traffic from Northeast Flower Mound also was stopped from driving into the affected areas.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the City of Lawton issued an alert for drivers to avoid East Lee Boulevard in the area of Sharps Way due to rising flood waters washing over the throughway.
In the county, rainwater washed out the bridge at Miller Road, a half-mile west of Trail Road and travelers are advised to avoid the area.
Floodwaters crested East Cache Creek near the Comanche Nation Casino, shutting its operation and the smoke shop for the day. Entry was closed from East Gore Boulevard though travelers could make access to the casino parking lot by driving through the Surestay Plus Hotel at 1125 E. Gore.
Comanche Nation Emergency Management and tribal employees filled sandbags at the casino to stave off floodwaters from entering the venue.
The tribe’s Emergency Management department helped to make the bridge off of Oklahoma 49 on Maddische Road to make it passable. Asphalt had been washed out overnight, making the route to the tribe’s complex impassible until early afternoon.
As of 7 p.m. flood gates at Lake Ellsworth dam were open 14 inches each and four of Lake Lawtonka's gates are open 6 inches each.
Water flowing the already-full East Cache Creek flowed out over the banks, nearing the edges of Interstate 44 and flooding residential areas nearby.
With more thunderstorms forecast for Sunday evening and high chances through the rest of the week, most of Southwest Oklahoma remains prepared for additional flooding due to saturated ground, according to the National Weather Service. A flood warning remains in effect until late-Wednesday morning.
As the water from Lawtonka and Ellsworth continue to move south along East Cache Creek, Comanche and Cotton counties are preparing for potential flooding into the week.