DUNCAN — Every year, the Commemorative Air Force gives people around the U.S. the chance to take a ride in a World War II era aircraft, and one of their yearly stops is the Halliburton Field Municipal Airport in Duncan.
This year, the organization will make its stop this weekend, offering rides Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Larry Lumpkin, one of the pilots for the Commemorative Air Force, said that while the price is steep for a ride, the tour is very popular.
“We still have a few spots open, but not too many,” Lumpkin said. “There’s two options, a 20-minute flight for $2,300, and a 40-minute flight for $3,700.”
While the organization usually offers flights on a variety of aircraft, this year, because of runway weight problems, they’re only offering rides in one: The P-51 Mustang.
The plane was first manufactured in 1945, at the very end of the war, and never saw combat. It was decommissioned and put on the civilian market in 1957 and purchased by the Commemorative Air Force in 1977.
Lumpkin, a retired captain with United Airlines, has been flying the plane since 2003.
“Most of them were single-seat aircraft,” Lumpkin said. “We’ve modified ours with a second seat to offer rides to people.”
Before beginning work with United, Lumpkin trained on various small aircraft during his service in the Air Force. Part of his training was becoming certified to fly Mustang aircraft, and through that training, he learned how to pilot older planes, such as the P-51.
“We tour all across the Eastern U.S.,” Lumpkin said. “People come from all over to ride in these planes.”