TUTTLE — A Tuesday afternoon motorcycle wreck in Grady County killed a Fletcher woman and sent the driver to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Terri Lynn Hawk, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 44, 3 miles south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Hawk was a passenger on a southbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Philip W. Hawk when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the bike and went off the roadway to the right, Trooper Michael Jewell reported. The bike came back onto the roadway and rolled over onto its side, throwing the driver an unknown distance. Terri Hawk was pinned underneath the motorcycle until an unknown person freed her.
Philip Hawk, 56, of Fletcher, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in fair condition with arm and leg injuries, the report states.
Neither driver nor passenger were wearing helmets.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.