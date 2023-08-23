NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A Fletcher man is among the “wounded warriors” who’ve served the nation who will compete Friday in a gaming marathon dedicated to raising funds and spreading awareness about the plight of injured veterans.
John Monroe, originally hailing from Fletcher, will compete with others in the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) End of Summer Jam Tournament, a 12-hour gaming competition. He is one of the 15 “warrior-streamers” and WWP staff who will be playing the popular game Rocket League beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday from the Microsoft Headquarters in New York City, N.Y.
This exclusive event, organized by WWP, brings together dedicated warrior-streamers and WWP staff for a day of gaming, camaraderie, and purpose, according to the organization. While this event is not open to the public, it provides a unique opportunity for warrior-streamers to showcase their skills, connect with fellow veterans, and collectively contribute to the WWP mission.
Monroe served in the Army and is working as a first responder while pursuing a full-time education. Despite his busy schedule, John has gone above and beyond by becoming a vital part of the Wounded Warrior Project’s mission, according to WWP.
The role extends beyond the virtual realm for Monroe. He is an advocate for the WWP within his local community, spreading awareness about the organization’s mission to honor and empower wounded veterans. His dedication exemplifies the profound impact that a single individual can have on creating positive change, the WWP stated.
The End of Summer Jam Tournament is designed to be a powerful initiative to support wounded veterans while educating the public about WWP.
This event marks the beginning of a series of planned activities for 2024, showcasing WWP’s commitment to engaging the gaming community and raising vital funds.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.