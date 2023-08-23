Gaming marathon

A Fletcher man is among the 15 “warrior-streamers” and Wounded Warrior Project staff who will be playing the popular game Rocket League participating in the End of Summer Jam Tournament, a 12-hour gaming competition Friday from the Microsoft Headquarters in New York City, N.Y.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A Fletcher man is among the “wounded warriors” who’ve served the nation who will compete Friday in a gaming marathon dedicated to raising funds and spreading awareness about the plight of injured veterans.

John Monroe, originally hailing from Fletcher, will compete with others in the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) End of Summer Jam Tournament, a 12-hour gaming competition. He is one of the 15 “warrior-streamers” and WWP staff who will be playing the popular game Rocket League beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday from the Microsoft Headquarters in New York City, N.Y.

