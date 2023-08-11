A Fletcher woman is accused of neglecting her three young sons after they were found running around outside clad only in diapers on a 104-degree temperature day.
Anna Marie Labree, 30, of Fletcher, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court for three felony counts of child neglect, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Fletcher Police Chief Dustin Wilson stated he was called around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 1 on the report of three boys, 2, 4 and 5 years old, running around outside. The boys had been found by Fletcher Public Works employees. Wilson stated there had been a case history with Labree regarding the children.
The boys were found wearing only diapers with goat grass thorns stuck in their feet, legs, backs and buttocks, the warrant affidavit states. The outside temperature was 104 degrees, according to Wilson. The 2-year-old also had feces caked on the inside of his legs and feet from overflowing from his diaper.
Law enforcement went to Labree’s home where they knocked on doors and windows and yelled into the unlocked backdoor to locate the boys’ guardian, the affidavit states. Labree came out and asked what was going on and appeared to have just awakened and was inebriated, according to Wilson. She said the boys were supposed to have been taking a nap.
“At no time did she admit responsibility for the children and accused the town employees of harassment because they keep coming to her house every time her kids get out,” Wilson stated. “The Fletcher Police Department has responded to her address of 102 South Hancock on three previous incidents of the three minor males being found running around in the street with no clothes.”
Wilson stated officers had been called to two verbal domestic incidents between Labree and her mother at the home as well as to an outside mattress fire caused “by negligence” on the part of Labree, according to the affidavit.
Department of Human Services was notified of every visit to the home and had recommended removal of the children twice from Labree, the custodial parent, Wilson stated. All three boys were removed on Aug. 1.
“Ms. Labree has stated to multiple officers and town employees that she would be better off without her children,” Wilson stated.
Labree had admitted to “severe alcohol dependence and multiple mental health issues and will do nothing to help with the minor males,” the affidavit states.
Held on $10,000 bond with the condition she have no contact with the children without DHS approval, Labree returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.