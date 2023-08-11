A Fletcher woman is accused of neglecting her three young sons after they were found running around outside clad only in diapers on a 104-degree temperature day.

Anna Marie Labree, 30, of Fletcher, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court for three felony counts of child neglect, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

