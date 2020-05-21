A 37-year-old Fletcher man is in jail for allegations of stabbing a woman.
John Riley McBride made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
McBride is accused of stabbing the woman during a May 14 incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Fletcher police were called to 501 North East Drive on the report of a stabbing and found the woman had been stabbed in the hand. McBride was identified as the suspect.
Witnesses told police the suspect, now identified as McBride, had fled into a nearby field. Following a short search, McBride was seen and taken into custody at gunpoint. A folding knife was found in his front pocket. According to the affidavit, McBride told police “It was a misunderstanding” and “I didn’t mean to do it.”
The woman was treated in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
A witness told investigators the victim had pulled up in a car and was yelling obscenities at McBride and he came out of the house and began to hit the woman several times with his fist through her open car window, the affidavit states. Witnesses broke it up and McBride went back inside the home and came back with a large knife, swinging it at the woman two or three times and connecting with her hand once. He ran back inside, washed the knife in the sink and then ran off. A large butcher-style knife with water still on the blade was found in the kitchen sink.
McBride denied ever touching the woman or her touching him, according to investigators.
McBride, who is being held on $25,000 bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.