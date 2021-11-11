FLETCHER — A 21-year-old Fletcher man is facing child pornography charges after his arrest Tuesday.
Toby Ryan Dearinger, 21, was arrested at his home in the 200 block of West North Drive in Fletcher, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Dearinger made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony charges of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor through the use of technology and possession of child pornography, records indicate. The child porn charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 fine as well as sex offender registry upon release.
The OSBI began investigating Dearinger in April after a juvenile’s parents reported finding sexually explicit photos of their daughter on her cellphone. An investigation by the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Department led to the Fletcher man and contact with the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Records indicate Dearinger is awaiting his initial court appearance.
The OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit asks if you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or: www.cybertipline.com.
Held on $30,000 bond with orders to have no contact with the girl, Dearinger returns to court at 3 p.m., Jan. 24, 2020, for his preliminary hearing conference.