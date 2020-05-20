A 42-year-old Fletcher man is in jail for allegations he committed assault and battery of his girlfriend and beat her brother with a bat.
Doyle Dewayne Latimer made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for domestic abuse, records indicate. Due to five prior felony convictions, he faces up to 50 years in prison for the assault charge and up to 20 years for the domestic charge.
Latimer was arrested May 14 following the incident at 405½ Tenneppe in northern Comanche County.
According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was called to the home on the report of a physical domestic with a weapon. The woman was found to have clearly visible trauma to her face, neck and head, was walking with a pronounced limp and was crying.
The woman told investigators, “Dewayne was hitting me and I had to get away. He hit my brother with a bat,” the affidavit states. Her brother stepped out of the home and had “very clear trauma to his head with significant bleeding and two marks across his chest that appeared consistent with being held down,” according to investigators. They said the actual altercation took place at 211 Hornaday.
A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy interviewed Latimer and another person at the Hornaday location. Latimer said the man had tried to get into his house and, “I stopped him,” according to the affidavit. He also admitted he and his girlfriend had “tussled a bit today.” He was detained and taken into custody.
The man with Latimer told investigators the other man had arrived with a bat and wanted to get his sister’s stuff. Latimer watched him walk into the house and then got a bat out of his car, went back inside and hit the other man, according to the affidavit. He said Latimer was on top of the man when another woman jumped on him and put him into a headlock. Both bats were recovered.
The woman told investigators the incident began in the car while on the way home when Latimer got mad at her and began pushing on her face and choking her, the affidavit states. Once at home, she said she got out and tried to run but Latimer caught her and started kicking her with his steel-toed boots. She said he punched her in the head and choked her while dragging her into the home.
Once inside, the woman said Latimer forced her to shower to clean off but kept punching her in the side of the head while screaming the number of hits out loud. She said, “He would pull back to punch and count her(sic) comes 13. Whack. I told you about this (expletive), 14. Whack. You are ruining my life, 15. Whack.” She said he counted up to 16 or 17 with hits,” the affidavit states. When he began to clean up, she said she made a run for it to her brother’s home. She said she didn’t go with him to get her things.
Latimer has several prior convictions dating back to 1997, including two counts of escape from a police officer after being arrest, several counts of domestic abuse and assault and battery, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and manufacturing/attempted manufacturing and/or possession of a precursor to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
Held on $20,000 bond, Latimer returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.