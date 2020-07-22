BRISTOW — Sleepy driving was blamed by investigators for a Monday morning single-vehicle wreck in Creek County that hospitalized a Fletcher man.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Joshua Herring, 32, was admitted in Saint John’s Hospital in Tulsa in fair condition with head, leg, and internal/external trunk injuries.
Herring was driving a Dodge Durango on Turner Turnpike shortly before 3:15 a.m. when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right for about 75 yards, Trooper Matt Stanley reported. Herring overcorrected and struck the center barrier head on about 6 miles east of Bristow. The Durango then went off the road to the right and into an outside embankment.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the report states.
Stanley reported that Herring had an “odor of alcohol” and that being a “sleepy driver” was the cause of the wreck.