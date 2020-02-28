A 36-year-old Fletcher man is free on $10,000 bond after he was charged for his alleged role a bogus check printing operation to assist with posting bond for alleged criminals.
Jared Erwin made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of conspiracy, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to Erwin’s charges, he is accused of agreeing with Scott William Rheinlander, William Ray Lucas and a woman who has not been charged with a felony to buy a computer for Rheinlander to make forged checks to be used toward payment to Erwin for his bond and attorney fees.
Events began Oct. 22, 2019, when Lawton Police Special Operations detectives made a controlled methamphetamine purchase from Lucas at a Lawton motel. According to the court affidavit, Erwin met with the informant outside of the room and later Lucas joined them inside the room. Lucas said “if you ever need a bondsman, he’s the man” as introduction to Erwin. Lucas then sold two ounces of meth.
Following an arrest of Lucas, recorded phone calls from the jail revealed Erwin, Lucas and the woman speaking about the need to get money for Lucas’ lawyer. During a visitation on Nov. 4, 2019, the men discussed getting Rheinlander out of jail so he could “get busy” making forged checks.
More calls the following week revealed the plan was in motion and Rheinlander bonded out of jail. In one call, Lucas told Erwin that Rheinlander was out and he would have his money in two days, the affidavit states.
On Nov. 19, 2019, Erwin told Lucas that nothing was set up to make checks but that Rheinlander would have everything done by the next day, according to the affidavit. The next day, a recorded call revealed that Lucas threatened Rheinlander that if he didn’t get things together, he was going to make sure he came back to jail and that he would “break his jaw.”
On Nov. 25, 2019, Erwin is recorded telling Lucas he bought a new computer for Rheinlander to work from.
Investigators learned from the communications that Rheinlander was keeping some of the money. He was interviewed by detectives and he told them Erwin bonded him out of jail. He said he didn’t have the money to provide the premium to Erwin and, because of that, he had to make checks that would be used for Lucas’ bond, books and lawyer, the affidavit states. He said Erwin expected payments from him and knew the payments were going to generated from bogus checks. He said his contact with Erwin was minimal but when they talked, it was always like “Where is my money?” He said Erwin was mad he hadn’t got the money yet and that he couldn’t do bonds anymore.
The affidavit states that other phone calls between Lucas and Erwin discussed how Erwin would overcharge clients for bond premiums and a portion would be given to Lucas.
Rheinlander, 32, has been free on $75,000 bond since Nov. 11, 2019, and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference Thursday afternoon.
Lucas was charged Oct. 31, 2019, with felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions. According to court records, he pleaded guilty to all four counts and received concurrent life terms in prison.
Erwin, who is free on $10,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 2 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.