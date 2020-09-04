FLETCHER — The Poor Boy's Antique Tractor Club's Annual Antique Tractor and Living History Day might be a mouthful, but it is also a big hit with the kids — at least in a normal year.
But, not that it needs reiterating, 2020 isn't normal. This year, with schools already struggling to keep kids safe during a global pandemic, the Living History Day was forced to reckon with the present day.
On Thursday, in a muddy field damp with morning dew, members of the Poor Boy's club parked antique farm equipment in anticipation of a busy day. But as the morning wore on, school after school failed to show up.
"We do this for the kids," Gary Perry, the club's vice-president said.
Perry is the owner of a 1938 John Deere tractor, the oldest in the field that day. To start it, he has to turn a large metal wheel until the cylinders kick in. When it's running, it sounds as tame as a lawnmower, despite its impressive size. Perry has put a lot of love and care into keeping the 82-year-old tractor purring like a kitten.
"It's 501 cubic inches on two cylinders. Hand cranked. It's a lot of fun to ride. I drive it in the Lawton parade every year on Christmas and Armed Forces Day," Perry said.
Perry's tractor is part of the reason one of the club's youngest members joined. Preston Landoll joined Poor Boy's at 18, he's 21 now.
"I grew up listening to that tractor and fell in love with old, antique machinery. My grandpa left me three tractors," Landoll said.
Landoll agrees with Perry that the purpose of the club is to teach the youth about the history of farming and cultivating.
"They need to know where we came from," Landoll said. "They need to know about the hard work that got us to where we are."
The farm equipment wasn't the only treat awaiting potential visitors, booths were set up with lonely rope makers and solo musicians. Normally, these booths would see dozens of classes rotate through on a given morning. On Thursday, they sat empty, their occupants talking amongst themselves.
Ask Stanley Greenfield what makes the event worthwhile and he'll tell you the same as Perry and Landoll, it all comes back to the kids. And to see the field sitting empty was discouraging.
"It's fun, it gets tiring, but it's fun," Greenfield said.
But Greenfield, who can't recall when he became president of the club, said that despite the lack of students he was glad to be there. And, as the morning wore on, he was optimistic that, perhaps, parents might bring their children by later in the day.