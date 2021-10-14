FLETCHER — This Saturday, the town of Fletcher will help residents get into an autumn state of mind with their annual Fall Street Festival.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Cole Street in downtown Fletcher. The festival will include 28 vendors and six food trucks.
Other festival events will be featured, including the annual Little Miss Fall Fest pageant, and a car show. To enter a vehicle into the festival car show, drivers will need to pay a $10 fee either in advance or on the day of the festival.
The Fletcher Fall Street Fest is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the festival will go toward decorating downtown Fletcher for the upcoming holiday season.
After the conclusion of the festival, the City of Fletcher will host a 5K “Glow Run” featuring runners jogging through the streets with glow sticks. Registration for the Glow Run will be open until the start of the run at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Fletcher City Hall at 580-549-6550.