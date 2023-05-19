If this isn’t parental love at its best, then what is?
Steve Derryberry, Fletcher, is a prime example of a loving parent. Every day, he drives his son, Taylor, 20, to Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton. Then, he waits three hours in the parking lot until his son gets out of class.
On Wednesday, the technology center made him an honorary GPTech Ambassador. As part of the honors, Superintendent Clarence Fortney handed a swag bag to Steve with a cap and T-shirt, among other goodies.
Because Taylor doesn’t have a license yet, Steve took it upon himself to drive his son 37 miles to school every day, waiting three hours, and then driving him back. And the hard work paid off: Taylor, who has Aspergers, is graduating with two certificates by Auto Service Excellence (ASE) in electrical and engine performance as part of the automotive program that he attended. This enables him to find the job that he wants: mechanic.
“I’m just a parent,” Steve said. “You’re supposed to support your kids in any way you can.”
His support for his son has certainly reflected on his son’s own success. He passed with flying colors and had straight As, and above all, only missed one day of class in two years, according to his instructor Mike Thomason.
“He’s been a pleasure, he’s a very hard worker,” Thomason said. Thomason himself has just been named teacher of the year by ASE.
“It’s such a dedication,” Theresa Abrams, marketing and communications director of Great Plains Technology Center, said. “It’s a wonderful exhibition of love.”