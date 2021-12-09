FLETCHER — The Fletcher Community Association will host its annual Christmas Tour of Homes fundraiser from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Five Fletcher residents will open their homes to the public, allowing ticket holders to come in and explore the homes they’ve made for themselves.
Addresses for each of the houses will be printed on tickets after purchase.
In addition to the houses, this year, ticket holders will be invited to explore the Harrel Heritage Museum and Beloved, a new wedding and event venue in Fletcher.
The tour does not start at any house or location in particular, and attendees are encouraged to form groups and begin where they like, said Jeanne Cook, treasurer for the Fletcher Community Association.
“Everybody doesn’t go in the same pattern,” Cook said.
The fundraiser is meant to raise money for the work the Community Association does in Fletcher, including the improvement of local parks, ball fields, police and fire departments and other public areas in town.
Cook said that the tours are one of the Community Association events she most looks forward to every year.
“They’re delightful,” Cook said. “It gets people out and moving around. Some people go year after year that I don’t really get to see any other time.”