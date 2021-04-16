FLETCHER — An arrest warrant was issued for the Fletcher Animal Control Officer accused of leaving his four dogs out in the elements to die during February’s treacherous winter storm that hit Southwest Oklahoma.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Timothy Peek, 54, for the allegation of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Law enforcement took Peek into custody Thursday afternoon.
Peek is accused of leaving the four dogs outside in the elements with frozen water and no food during the winter storm that struck between Feb. 11 and 15, according to the charge.
On Feb. 16, Fletcher police discovered four dogs had been taken from the Fletcher Animal Kennel and accusations of animal cruelty were being leveled against Peek, the town animal control officer. According to the probable cause affidavit, Peek hadn’t fed or watered the dogs and hadn’t cleaned the kennel between the five-day period. Temperatures ranged between a high of 24 degrees to -5 degrees Fahrenheit.
A witness took video of the conditions. The video shows frozen water buckets, excessive amounts of urine and feces, empty food bowls and snow covering the kennel’s interior, the affidavit states.
Peek told investigators he had materials to reinforce the corrugated metal dog kennel. According to the affidavit, there was no insulation, no bedding and kennel entrances lacked covers to prevent snow and wind from blowing inside. The floors are concrete. He admitted he could have sheltered the dogs elsewhere during the storm.
Investigators said Peek denied knowing the severity of the impending storm. However, he posted on Feb. 9 to his social media account ways to properly prepare animal housing for inclement weather and made another post the next day showing the week’s weather forecast, the affidavit states.
A $100,000 cash bond has been set for Peek upon his arrest.