CACHE — A community flea market featuring Indian arts and crafts and an Indian taco sale will open at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Community Building, 725 NW Quanah Road.
The event is open to the public and all vendors are welcome.
Booth space fee is $10 and tables are available on a first come-first-served basis. Vendors are required to return tables and chairs to storage and clean up booth area before leaving. Doors will open at 7 a.m. to allow for vendor set-up.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 483-6864.