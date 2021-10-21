DUNCAN — Five people were arrested for two separate attempted burglaries of a Stephens County home.
In one case, four people are accused of being part of a burglary ring. In the other, the homeless suspect was seen lurking around abandoned homes.
The end of each incident was the same. They came with the homeowner holding a suspect at gunpoint and awaiting the law.
Four people are in jail on hefty bonds for allegations they were involved in the pillaging of at least a boat and a horse trailer from a home at 172422 N. 2750.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Blackford went to the home last Friday for a boat and horse trailer theft. The homeowner was holding a man at gunpoint awaiting the lawman’s arrival.
The homeowner said he’d arrived to the property and found the then-unknown man lying in the tall grass and appearing to be asleep. That’s when, he said, he pulled out his pistol and told him not to move. A horse trailer, boat, car and Jeep were reported missing from the property.
Blackford said he found Rollen Newsom sitting in the grass and took him into custody. According to the probable cause affidavit, he said he was just turning around when “everyone showed up and pointed a gun at him.”
In Newsom’s truck, Blackford found a cell phone unlocked and lying on the center console. Among the messages was one that read, “How much do you want for this trailer?” the affidavit states.
Newsom told the deputy he and Thomas Spann had gone to the home. He said Spann woke him up and told him he knew where a car was, and he wanted to go get it. He said Spann drove into the driveway and told him he was going to get everything together while Newsom turned the SUV around, according to the affidavit. That’s when, he said, the homeowner arrived and he jumped in the grass in an effort to hide. The homeowner found him and, Newsom said he was told if he moved, “he will kill him.”
After getting a search warrant, Blackford went through the messages and saw photos of a horse trailer stolen from the home, the affidavit states. Newsom then implicated Bryan Russell Odom and Fulecha Kay Pope in the incident. He also said the trailer could be found at Spann’s mother’s home.
Unable to find Spann at the rural property, investigators went to his mother’s home in Duncan and found the location of the trailer photos, but no trailer, according to the affidavit. The man and woman at the home said they’d returned from a trip and found the trailer under their carport. She said when they left and returned Thursday, it was gone.
Spann was found hiding in a bedroom closet under women’s clothing and a plastic tube, Blackford said. After trying to pull away during arrest, Spann was taken into custody. The woman of the home was also arrested for obstruction.
Police traced the messages of the trailer back to a home in Loco. A truck was still running in the drive, it’s door open. According to the affidavit, a bag with crystal-like residue was inside along with a purse containing three used syringes, more potential methamphetamine and cash inside. A set of digital scales with meth residue were also recovered.
Pope was arrested and investigators found the horse trailer, freshly painted blue at hers and Odom’s home. Inside a shop at the home, six motorcycles were found and all of them came back as stolen from Utah, the affidavit states. Two stolen guns were found in a deep freezer next to the truck and trailer, according to Blackford.
Pope, 35, and Odom, 46, both of Loco, made their initial appearances Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where each received felony charges of knowingly receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and misdemeanor counts of narcotics possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The gun charges are punishable by between 2 and 10 years in prison.
Each is held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for preliminary hearing conferences.
Newsom, 45, of Duncan, made his initial court appearance Tuesday where he was charged with felony charges of conspiracy to commit larceny of a vehicle after former felony conviction. He is in jail on $200,000 bond.
Spann is held on $250,000 bond after being charged Tuesday with a trio of felony counts for grand larceny, obstructing police and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Both men return to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for preliminary hearing conferences.
In the second case, an arrest warrant was issued Monday in Stephens County District Court for Mark Allen Isaacson, 51, for a felony count of second-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 7 years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the same home to pick up the man being held at gunpoint.
The homeowner was found sitting in his vehicle and holding a semi-automatic pistol out of his window in the direction of a man lying in the grass, according to the probable cause affidavit. He put the gun on his dash when the deputy approached.
He said he was returning with his boat stolen the day before when he saw Isaacson leave the home with items in his hands. He said the intruder dropped what was in his hands and began coming towards him. That’s when, he said, he pointed the gun and made him lie prone on the ground.
Deputy Ronald Pruitt said he recognized Isaacson lying on the ground. He’d picked him up three nights prior looking into abandoned homes in Comanche. He’d been escorted to the western county line on Oklahoma 53, the affidavit states.
When secured in restraints, Isaacson was heard quietly saying to himself he was “going to fight everyone,” according to the affidavit. He shrugged his shoulders when asked what he was doing at the house, Pruitt said.
During a pat down, a painted horseshoe was in his pocket; it was from the home. The homeowner told the deputy Isaacson could keep it.
While on the way to jail, the deputy noted Isaacson “appeared to be talking to himself the entire drive,” the affidavit states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.