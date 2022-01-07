Five area youth are among the 70 high school students from across Oklahoma named to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister’s 2022 Student Advisory Council.
They include Madison Muller, Lawton; Lauren Buben, Duncan; Peyton Davis, Cache; and Mattilyn Espinosa and Carter Norvell, Frederick. Norvell is one of 18 students who are second-year members.
This is the seventh year the advisory council has convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education with policy matters.
“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback,” Hofmeister said. “The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making.”
The 2022 Student Advisory Council will hold its first meeting virtually Jan. 25. Students will discuss issues they face in school and brainstorm remedies. Feedback from the Student Advisory Council has influenced state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning, Hofmeister said.