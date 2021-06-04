The City of Lawton will hold its first ever fitness event Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park.
Fitness in the Park is a free, hour-long fitness class. The session is open to the public and will consist of different types of tabata training, step intervals and cardio. In hopes of promoting future fitness camps, Fitness in the Park is promoting and advancing community health and well-being.
“As summer approaches, citizens are becoming more active. There is a need for physical activity within our community. Parks and Recreation wants to help meet that need by offering physical fitness classes that focus on enhancing quality of life,” said Reginald Seaton, Leisure Services administrator for the City of Lawton.
Classes will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Festival Pad near the Northwest 3rd Street and Ferris Avenue entrance. The second session is on June 19, the third will be July 17, and the final one will be Aug. 14.
“We would like to welcome everyone to join us and to also check out our recreation centers for more group exercise classes in the future,” said Seaton.