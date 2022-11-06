Space being renovated inside Central Plaza for military defense contractors is on track to be completed by the end of the month, officials said.
Phase one of the FISTA Innovation Park has been under construction since spring, as project manager Smith & Pickel Construction and its subcontractors convert one-time retail space inside the former Sears store into space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Dubbed FISTA 1, the 31,000-square-foot space on the west end of the mall will provide work, office and meeting space for contractors, as well as what will be the only general public access point for the complex, located on the north side of the mall at the Southwest 4th Street entrance.
That public access site is marked with a sign, which has been under construction for months.
Officials have estimated the conversion is more than 80 percent complete, as they work toward a Nov. 30 completion time so tenants can take occupancy of their offices in mid-December.
Matt Thomas, CEO of Smith & Pickel Construction, said work has begun in earnest on ceilings in the complex, with glass installation beginning as well. Contractors also are working on fire suppression systems, and the flooring is ready to begin, as is HVAC work. Thomas said electrical switch gear also arrived on site last week, after a six-month wait by contractors.
Outside the complex, contractors were working last week to install motors in the mechanized gates. The complex will have four gates in the fenced-in areas that now surround the former mall space on its west and southwest sides. Two are mechanical gates that will be accessible by employees with security cards; the other two are manual gates intended to provide access points for emergency response personnel, said FISTA Director James Taylor.
FISTA's governing board said heavy rains that hit the area in late October provided a benefit for workers on site: they tested the roof, allowing contractors to identify some problem areas.
"That is in process today," Thomas said last week, about roof repairs that will be completed well before tenants move into the complex.
Taylor said work also is under way to smooth the transition for Dynetics, which was one of the first announced tenants for the building. That firm, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leidos, is working with FISTA to "identify the level of security" that contractors working with federal agencies must have, Taylor said. The work area will be secured access space, which is why general public access to the complex will be restricted to the main entrance on the north side of the building (that entrance has been secured with bollards imbedded in concrete).
The $6.5 million project is the first of what is projected to be a multi-phase buildout of retail space, to old the former Sears and Dillard's department stores.