4th Street entrance/exit to close

The 4th Street entrance/exit to Central Plaza will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday while a heating/air conditioning unit is installed on top of the former Sears building, which will house FISTA 1.

 Courtesy graphic

Space being renovated inside Central Plaza for military defense contractors is on track to be completed by the end of the month, officials said.

Phase one of the FISTA Innovation Park has been under construction since spring, as project manager Smith & Pickel Construction and its subcontractors convert one-time retail space inside the former Sears store into space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Dubbed FISTA 1, the 31,000-square-foot space on the west end of the mall will provide work, office and meeting space for contractors, as well as what will be the only general public access point for the complex, located on the north side of the mall at the Southwest 4th Street entrance.

