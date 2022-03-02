The FISTA Development Trust Authority is asking the City Council to investigate the idea of creating a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District over Central Plaza.
Authority members voted unanimously Tuesday to evaluate the “potential financial benefits” of creating a new TIF, a funding mechanism that allows revenues generated from new development to pay for the infrastructure supporting that development. It’s a funding mechanism commonly used in converting blighted or under-developed areas. One TIF district — called TIF 1 — already exists over most of downtown Lawton. TIF 2 is a smaller parcel carved out of the original TIF and covers the retail development along Northwest 2nd Street.
More recently, the council approved creation of a TIF over a segment of the west Lawton industrial park to support the Republic Paperboard expansion project, and Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the FISTA’s TIF probably would resemble that TIF.
Creation of a new TIF isn’t a foregone conclusion. Tuesday’s decision is merely to ask the council to look at the feasibility and see if would be beneficial to create one over Central Plaza. The Plaza includes both retail activities and conversion of former retail space into office space for military defense contractors.
“I think it would be,” Rogalski said, explaining a major benefit of a TIF would be allowing FISTA to reclaim a portion of the “in lieu of payment” it pays to Comanche County rather than paying property taxes (which are not owed because the mall is owned by a governmental entity, the City of Lawton).
Rogalski said the trust authority could, in effect, recapture some of the investment it is paying through those in-lieu-of payments, then reinvest that money into debt the trust authority already owes on the cost of buying the mall and renovations to convert retail space for defense contractor use or modernize the mall.
Specifically, the funding could be used to help with “long term economic development activities within the area of the Central Plaza, to include the FISTA Innovation Park,” officials said.
Holdings within a TIF are assessed at what exists when the TIF is created; any growth in that assessed value can be redirected to infrastructure and other activities that help make the area more valuable. That can include sales tax and ad valorem tax, Rogalski said. But, he and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said that also could include sales and use taxes on materials that are used in the renovation, a provision included in the agreement governing the west industrial park TIF.
It all means funding is reinvested to make an area more economically profitable.
“It can provide revenues for different things, for support of economic development,” Rogalski said. “Just to get the lay of it makes sense. All you’re doing is asking the council to look into it.”
Rogalski said the bottom line is a revenue stream for investments being made in the mall, and he recommended that the feasibility process begin immediately before too much more investment is made that increases the mall’s baseline value.
FISTA members said that feasibility study would involve Rogalski and the Center for Economic Development Law, the legal entity that has created all of Lawton’s TIFs. Owner Dan Batchelor’s initial retainer would be covered by the City of Lawton through economic development funds, but the city could reclaim those payments from TIF revenues after a TIF is put into place, said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
“It makes sense to do due diligence,” said FISTA Development Trust Authority member David Madigan, a local banker.
Burk said the request would go to the council later this month for consideration. Batchelor’s investigation would have to reveal the potential for creating the TIF before FISTA and the City of Lawton proceeds, Rogalski said.
“The city has to be the one to create it,” he said.