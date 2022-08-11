FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board has approved its slate of nine trustees for Fiscal Year 2023.
The nine members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, along with FISTA Director James Taylor, are charged by the Lawton City Council will operating the complex that is designed to provide office and work space for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Authority members appointed a separate entity to control the retail, restaurant and common areas of the mall.
The nine trustees were divided into three groups with differing expiration dates for their terms, and the three one-year appointees have been reappointed by their respective entities: Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, representing the City Council; Clarence Fortney, superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center; and Albert Johnson Jr., representing Cameron University. Fortney was formally sworn into his new term Monday; Johnson and Burk will be sworn in at a later date.
Other trustees include: Ron Nance (representing the Lawton Economic Development Corporation), David Madigan (representing the Lawton Economic Development Authority) and Barry Ezerski (representing Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority), terms expiring Aug. 24, 2023; and At-Large members Mark Brace, Phil Kennedy and Brian Henry, terms expiring Aug. 24, 2024. The terms for Burk, Fortney and Johnson will expire Aug. 24, 2025.