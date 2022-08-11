FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board has approved its slate of nine trustees for Fiscal Year 2023.

The nine members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, along with FISTA Director James Taylor, are charged by the Lawton City Council will operating the complex that is designed to provide office and work space for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Authority members appointed a separate entity to control the retail, restaurant and common areas of the mall.

Recommended for you