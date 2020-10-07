Members of a new trust authority established to oversee creation of a technology park for defense contractors know what architectural firm and CPA they will hire to aid their work, but must wait until the City Council allocates funding.
In the meantime, one defense contractor has said it wants to be in the new facility by January, if not before, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said.
Members of the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) Development Trust Authority met Tuesday to discuss hiring a certified public accountant/firm to assist with its financial matters and an architectural firm to coordinate inspections, evaluations and design of the FISTA complex. The City Council voted Sept. 22 to begin the process to lease the former Sear’s department store in west end of Central Mall to serve as the FISTA, and city officials have said they will begin due diligence on the building to ensure it meets the needs of a technology park that will house defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and two of the U.S. Army’s Cross-Functional Teams (long range precision fires and air and missile defense).
Local economic development experts have said multiple defense contractors have indicated an interest in a Lawton technology park. James Taylor, who works as the FISTA project manager and who is in negotiations to take that role permanently, said the entity is “looking at another LOI (letter of interest)” coming shortly, bringing the total interested in the FISTA to 11.
Burk, the council’s representative on the nine-member FISTA Development Trust Authority, said there is one tenant who wants to be in the FISTA as soon as January.
“That’s the stuff we need to be talking about,” said Burk, of the positive economic development news the FISTA and its high tech tenants will bring.
Taylor said the arrival of that as-yet unnamed tenant may be sooner than January, explaining that once the council formally allocates Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funding for the economic development project, the trust authority can begin its work to oversee remodeling of the former Sears. Taylor said he has two defense contractors who are ready to move into the FISTA even as it is undergoing renovation.
“As soon as I can, I will make those names known,” he said of those two potential tenants.
But, the Central Mall site needs work before it can become a secure home for the FISTA, and part of that process is evaluating the building to ensure it is suitable. It was during that “due diligence” stage that the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) committee which had been overseeing the FISTA discovered the Fairmont Creamery (the original FISTA site) wouldn’t work.
Trust authority members indicated Tuesday the Oklahoma City-based FSB Architects and Engineers — the architect of record for the creamery project — is the firm they recommend to assist with inspections and evaluations of the Sears building, as well as design the FISTA. Taylor said the firm also was the architect for the Oklahoma Capitol project.
Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said while the authority cannot vote to hire FSB until the council designates funds, the board can indicate it supports negotiations with that firm.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the firm would actually be handling two separate projects in association with the FISTA, and the City of Lawton already has a quote from FSB for the first: due diligence on the Central Mall site. Rogalski said he intends to recommend to the council that the city fund the $16,500 cost of that project, which would begin as soon as possible to determine if the mall will be a suitable site. Designating the architect in advance means renovation designs can begin immediately after the purchase agreement is set, Rogalski said of a process that trust authority and council members have said they want.
Fortney said the trust authority will direct its committee to begin negotiations with FSB as soon as the city designates CIP funding.
It’s the same thing that will happen with Hatch & Associates, the CPA firm designated to oversee the trust authority’s fiscal matters, including the annual audit. Fortney said the LEDC FISTA committee had already been working with Scott Hatch and recommended the trust authority continue that relationship, to be available to the trust authority for $750 a month, plus copy costs.
“Once we get an agreement with the city and secure funding for the FISTA, they will bring that for formal action,” Fortney said, of authority votes for contracts with Hatch & Associates and FSB.
Committee members and Taylor said interest in the FISTA project continues to be strong.
Taylor said representatives from one out-of-state company recently came to Lawton to meet with community and Fort Sill leaders, as well as economic development officials to outline what they need and what the community can provide. Taylor said information gleaned from those sessions can be used as a model for the FISTA and its support of Army Cross Functional Teams and Fires Center of Excellence/Fort Sill.
“There’s a lot of great dialogue that went on,” he said.
He highlighted other FISTA-related activities, including a meeting with an Oklahoma university (which he did not name) on a technology partnership and sessions with the Department of Commerce and a representative of Sen. Jim Inhofe. Taylor said he also has a trip scheduled at the end of the week to visit with representatives of the Choctaw Nation to discuss a potential partnership with the FISTA.
Other updates:
• The committee negotiating with Taylor on his director designation has met several times and consulted with other trust authority members about expectations, committee chair Mark Brace said. Once finalized, the contract will be brought back to the full authority for action.