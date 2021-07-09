Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority have put a full year budget into place for the technology park headquartered at Central Mall.
The $11.37 million budget, retroactive to July 1, is contingent on approval from the City Council and follows a six-month budget put into place when the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority began operating the mall after the City Council purchased it for $14.45 million in January. The retail complex will keep its retail and food components — the trust authority hired a firm to handle retailers and common areas — while also converting two of its former anchor stores into sites for defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the budget includes a funding agreement with the City of Lawton, pledging money from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), but those funds are used only if the FISTA cannot cover its debts. The agreement specifies unused funds return to the CIP, and FISTA officials said that is what they expect: the FISTA and retail components will be self-supporting through revenues they generate.
That agreement specifies $1,558,857 will be used to cover debt service for purchasing the mall, while another $2,268,818 from CIP funds will cover costs associated with transforming space in the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores to use by FISTA tenants. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the city will make a monthly allocation to the FISTA for the debt service, adding “the city takes that back if it is not needed.”
The City Council is expected to act on the budget at its July 13 meeting.
The proposed budget sets $6,078,097 for revenues associated with the FISTA and $5,294,917 in revenues generated by Central Mall retail tenants. The biggest percentage will come from rents: $150,000 on the FISTA side and $2.340 million from the Central Mall retail side, with another $206,000 from past due collections (unpaid rents). Other major revenue sources include $1.16 million from tenant-shared expense reimbursements (utilities, for example) on the mall side and $15,000 on the FISTA side.
FISTA officials are projecting $6,166,400 in expenditures on the FISTA side and $5,206,614 on the mall side in the fiscal year that began July 1, for total expenditures of $11,373,014.
The largest expenditure is $5.3 million projected for renovations to Sears to covert it into a FISTA. Other expenditures include $267,200 for maintenance, $642,200 for payroll for Intouch Management, $414,000 for utilities, $325,000 for wages associated with FISTA personnel and $225,000 for professional advertising fees.