Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority are working to keep current tenants and employees of Central Mall “in the loop” on plans for the retail complex.
City of Lawton officials have begun exploring plans to purchase the mall and convert its empty space to use by defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. But, about half the mall is filled with tenants operating viable businesses and the mall itself has a staff, and trust authority members said they want to share information with those people.
Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said that process must include a meeting with the 16 mall employees, who already have contacted him asking about the status of their jobs. City Council members have said repeatedly they intend to keep existing mall tenants because some of the services they provide are attractive to defense contractors already looking at the mall-based FISTA complex. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said part of the City of Lawton’s 60-day due diligence on the mall will include a detailed analysis of mall tenants.
Fortney said discussions by the trust authority will include letters to those tenants, telling them of plans to keep them in place. He said one of the trust authority’s tasks must be deciding how to operate the retail portion of the mall, and he already has been contacted by one company interested in providing that management service. Trust authority members said they envision an operational plan that allows FISTA Director James Taylor to manage the defense contractor park while designating a manager or management firm to handle retail tenants.
Fortney said he has drafted a letter to mall staff members, “telling them we want them to stay.” The trust authority’s executive committee plans to meet with the mall staff this week to discuss concerns.