FISTA trust authority narrowing executive director search

FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board is narrowing its search for an executive director.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority met in special session Monday and immediately convened into executive session to discuss candidates who have applied for the FISTA executive director position. The only action taken in open session Monday was directing Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney and Vice Chairman Mark Brace “to have discussions with that person,” Fortney said, of discussions that will include negotiating for the job.
“We couldn’t make an offer until we negotiated,” he said.
Successful negotiations will mean scheduling a special meeting of the full authority to meet with the candidate, Fortney said, adding he can’t say much about the candidate — or other candidates — and can’t say when the new executive director will be hired.
Trust authority members have said little about the candidates who applied for what will be the first executive director. That position had been planned to be in addition to the director and strategic operations manager positions. Teira Cole continues as strategic operations manager; James Taylor, who had functioned as FISTA director since the trust authority was created, resigned in late January, citing health issues.
Trust authority members said in early January that an increase in activities and requirements attached to federal funding is what prompted them to hire an executive director. The person in that position will take the lead role in operating the military defense contractor work/office space on a daily basis and interact with entities outside the complex, while also assuming duties now handled by executive committee members. The executive director also will hold an active top secret security clearance.
“Adding an executive director takes us to another level,” Brace said, of a position expected to pay $150,000 to $200,000 annually.