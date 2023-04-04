FISTA trust authority narrowing executive director search

FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board is narrowing its search for an executive director.

Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority met in special session Monday and immediately convened into executive session to discuss candidates who have applied for the FISTA executive director position. The only action taken in open session Monday was directing Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney and Vice Chairman Mark Brace “to have discussions with that person,” Fortney said, of discussions that will include negotiating for the job.

