Krista Ratliff, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, may be getting a new job today.
She is listed on the FISTA Development Trust Authority agenda to be hired as the executive director, a newly created position.
The Chamber Executive Board will meet at 9 a.m. in executive session to consider her contract. The FISTA board will meet at 2 p.m.
Ratliff was brought on to be a consultant to FISTA Development Trust Authority in late October 2022 to help with details associated with the ARPA funding allocated to FISTA by the State of Oklahoma.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority voted in January to hire an executive director. That person will act as a liaison between the FISTA tenants and the Trust Authority. The executive director will take the lead role in operating the military defense contractor work/office space and interact with entities outside the complex, according to trust authority members.