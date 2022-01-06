The FISTA Development Trust Authority plans to ask the City Council for $2 million from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Members said earlier this week they would need additional funding for the renovation that will convert the former Sears department store in Central Plaza to use by military defense contractors because bids for the work are coming in higher than projected. The development committee will meet Friday to consider amending its existing budget, which includes a limited support agreement with the City of Lawton for funding already provided from the CIP.
The budget members approved in July 2021 specifies $1.559 million to cover annual payment on the $14 million debt incurred by buying the mall, and $2.269 million to renovate Sears. The funding is provided only if FISTA cannot cover its debts.