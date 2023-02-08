Lawton’s defense contractor park formally has two new tenants.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority approved five-year lease agreements Tuesday with Berry Aviation and Dynetics Corporation, for space within the newly-renovated FISTA 1. FISTA 1 is the designation given to space within the former Sears retail store converted for office and work space needed by military defense contractors who are working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Dubbed the FISTA Innovation Park, the site is transforming now-vacant retail space into use by defense contractors.
One of those new tenants already is talking about needing more space, said trust authority member Mark Brace, who updated authority members on the new contracts.
Berry Aviation’s lease agreement specifies rent on Suite B within FISTA 1, or 750 square feet of space. The firm — which already has a presence in Oklahoma and is working with unmanned aerial projects — has indicated it will be interested in 15,000 square feet of additional space when that space becomes available as FISTA continues its expansion. That firm has connections with other companies who also might be interested in space, Brace said.
Dynetics Corporation, which has long had a presence in the former mall through FISTA’s Business Innovation Center, signed a five-year lease for 3,500 square feet of space. Dynetic’s lease agreement comes with a “High Wage Job Creation Agreement,” meaning that firm pledges to bring 20 high-paying jobs to FISTA, or ones with an annual salary of $100,000. Brace said the agreement will mean at least 20 jobs; indications are the total might be closer to 30. Brace also called the firm’s work software design “at its highest level.”
Both entities agreed to pay $17 per square foot for their leased space, plus their share of operating costs for the FISTA.
FISTA trust authority members have said they are continuing with plans to identify funding that will allow them to continue converting remaining space within Sears and in the former Dillard’s department store, and building new space for defense contractors. FISTA already has been awarded $20 million from the State of Oklahoma from its share of American Rescue Plan Act funding intended to stimulate the economy. Those funds are to be spent on an anechoic (sound) chamber complex, as well as support education, and development of incubator and accelerator space.
The State Legislature put the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) in charge of six projects being funded with those ARPA funds, including Lawton’s FISTA project. Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff, who is working with FISTA to coordinate its ARPA project, said OCAST officials have said Lawton/FISTA is one of the most advanced entities, in terms of having the steps in place to receive funding.
Trust authority members said they already are doing research and visiting entities that have operational anechoic chambers.