FISTA

Lawton’s defense contractor park formally has two new tenants.

Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority approved five-year lease agreements Tuesday with Berry Aviation and Dynetics Corporation, for space within the newly-renovated FISTA 1. FISTA 1 is the designation given to space within the former Sears retail store converted for office and work space needed by military defense contractors who are working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Dubbed the FISTA Innovation Park, the site is transforming now-vacant retail space into use by defense contractors.

