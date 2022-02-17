The FISTA Development Trust Authority has signed off on the final step needed to begin conversion of the former Sears space in downtown Lawton’s Central Plaza.
Authority members unanimously agreed Wednesday to accept the Guaranteed Maximum Price agreement with Smith & Pickel Construction, setting the maximum price for the Sears conversion at $6,525,067. Authority Vice Chairman Mark Brace said the final agreement sets everything in place that allows project manager Smith & Pickel to initiate the processes needed to launch the construction project. The agreement also sets a substantial completion date of Nov. 8 for the conversion.
Authority members said prep work will begin immediately, with actual construction expected to begin in three or four weeks. Prep work will include moving materials on site, as well as erecting security fencing, Brace said.
Smith & Pickel’s role as construction manager means it will coordinate the subcontractors who were awarded bids last week on work ranging from framing and HVAC, to erecting panels and setting signs. The Guaranteed Maximum Price agreement means the total cost of the project cannot exceed $6,525,607, Smith & Pickel CEO Matt Thomas said last week.
That work will convert 100,000 square feet of hollowed-out, one-time retail space into space for military contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Sears, designated FISTA 1, will be the first of contractor space converted. Once funding has been identified, FISTA will convert the former Dillard’s into FISTA 2, FISTA Director James Taylor has said.
Trust authority members were pleased last week when subcontractor bids came in about $400,000 less than the projected cost of $6.9 million. Officials said late last year that adjustments were made in the project because of overruns influenced by dramatic increases in construction and materials seen as an aftereffect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FISTA officials also said seven of the construction categories were awarded to local contractors, including two of the largest (HVAC to Pippin Brothers and electrical to Wilmar Electrical). That means 50.6 percent of the total contract will be handled by local contractors, FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said.