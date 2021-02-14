FISTA retail budget
Intouch Management Services submitted — and got approval for —a full calendar year budget for Central Mall, rather than one that ends June 30 with the end of the current fiscal year.
That budget by the management company hired by the FISTA Development Trust Authority to operate the retail and food services tenants in the mall anticipates paying $1.5 million back to FISTA. That money comes from proceeds that the mall’s new managers anticipate generating from current tenants on the retail side, minus the expenses of managing and operating that facility. But, it doesn’t include the $400,000 to $500,000 that the managers will try to recover in past due collections.
The largest expenditures continue to be personnel (to include $200,000 in security, $150,000 in management fee, $96,000 in janitorial, $84,000 in maintenance, $72,000 in administration/marketing); utilities ($300,000 for electric, $2,400 fo gas, $96,000 for water); and real estate taxes ($201,600).
Revenue sources include $2,016,000 in rentals paid by retail tenants, and another $700,000 in reimbursements by tenants on a pro-rata share for expenditures such as taxes, utilities and common area maintenance.