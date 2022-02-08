The FISTA Development Trust Authority has rescheduled the meeting set to award bids for its first conversion project.
Members had been scheduled to meet at noon Monday to approve recommendations from its project manager on subcontractors who will handle the work to convert the former Sears store in Central Plaza into office and work space for military defense contractors.
However, because the agenda was not posted 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting, the board now will meet at noon Wednesday in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. The problem occurred because of business closures and limited staffing during last week’s winter storm, officials said.
Matt Thomas, president of Smith & Pickel Construction, said that work is slated to begin this month. Smith & Pickel is the project manager.