City leaders are preparing to launch the first large step in renovating empty space in Central Mall into an innovation park for defense contractors, even as they seek $7.9 million in federal funds to complete the process.
The City of Lawton purchased Central Mall in January for $14.45 million, assuming control of the downtown commercial complex and creating the FISTA Development Trust Authority to operate the mall and its components. The trust authority hired an executive director to operate the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) and a management company to handle the retail portion and common areas of the mall, which will continue to operate.
The trust authority’s recent focus has been on the FISTA, and the first small step has been taken with the opening of the Business Integration Center in the former IBC Bank on the mall’s north side. That space will serve as office and meeting space, but also will house the first defense contractors who have signed leases to move into the FISTA: Dynetics Technical Solutions and Demean Solutions, which both have had two employees operating in Lawton for the last week (Dynetics will have four to six more employees within weeks).
During a briefing to the City Council Tuesday, FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said that board met earlier in the day to amend a contract with Midwest Wrecking, an Oklahoma City-based firm that will begin a $713,600 interior demolition of the former Sears and Dillard’s stores inside the mall, clearing space for renovations for contractor use.
That cost is coming from $18.895 million made available from the City of Lawton for the FISTA project through its Capital Improvements Program. The trust authority now has $4.197 million for FISTA-related costs, to include operating costs and conversion of the Sears space, 100,000-square-feet of former retail space that will be the first area to permanently house FISTA tenants.
But, that won’t be enough to completely renovate the space FISTA will be using or handle exterior work that will include security fencing.
That’s where Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, comes into the picture.
Cole has made the FISTA one of seven Community Project Funding requests he is submitted to Washington for approval under a new program that returns the “earmark” concept to the federal budget.
Earmarks were banished more than 10 years ago, but were reinstated this year under a revised process that allows lawmakers to submit public requests for projects to be included in federal spending bills. Each lawmaker was allowed a maximum of 10 requests, but also must certify he/she nor family members have a financial interest in any of the projects. Cole has been quoted as saying that the process is a matter “of allowing members to serve their own constituents.”
In his letter to Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and Ranking Member Kay Granger, Cole said the funding would allow Lawton to repurpose a severely distressed complex in Lawton’s downtown. He said the community already has made $15 million in investments to date in industrial development and activities “that not only support CFT (Cross-Functional Team) needs, technology gap ills and shortfalls, but also to promote laying the foundation for ongoing, high-tech job creation....” Cole said the industrial park will “become a center of technological innovation, STEM education, business incubation, and workforce development for the greater region.”
FISTA board members and other city leaders say the work is crucial to complete renovation of the vacant portions of Central Mall that will be converted to FISTA use.
“If we had that money, we could complete this,” said FISTA member Mark Brace told FISTA trust authority members last week. “If we get this, it would expedite our completion of the mall.”
“If we do nothing, we’re going to lose them,” Fortney told the council about their goal of supporting the military contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there, adding other communities already have tried to lure away the two Cross Functional Teams.
Brace said last week that the federal earmark funding is among the potential revenue sources that Knightsbridge Services has identified for completing renovation work in Central Mall. But, Brace also has cautioned the process “has a long way to go,” noting that members of Congress have submitted more than 300 requests for funding projects.
Cole’s seven requested projects also include $50 million for the Ardmore Industrial Airpark, which would allow expansion of the existing 60-year-old facility so it can accommodate larger commercial aircraft. An analysis shows congressional Community Project Funding requests include $32.22 million for defense-related projects, $217 million for homeland security, $165 million for military construction and $2.7 billion for transportation.