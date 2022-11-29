FISTA

The first phase of Lawton's complex for military defense contractors is on target for its Nov. 30 completion date.

FISTA Director James Taylor said the majority of the conversion work on the first 31,000 square feet will be completed by Wednesday, leaving only minor details to finish before officials do the walk-through that will generate a punch-list of construction items that will be completed before tenants begin moving into the seven suites within FISTA 1 in mid-December.

