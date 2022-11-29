The first phase of Lawton's complex for military defense contractors is on target for its Nov. 30 completion date.
FISTA Director James Taylor said the majority of the conversion work on the first 31,000 square feet will be completed by Wednesday, leaving only minor details to finish before officials do the walk-through that will generate a punch-list of construction items that will be completed before tenants begin moving into the seven suites within FISTA 1 in mid-December.
"The sign should go up this week," Taylor said, of a sign that will be erected over what is the main entrance on the north side of the building and the only area of the FISTA complex that will open to the general public.
Meeting in special session early Monday, members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority did their part for the project's deadline by approving $172,317 of construction changes contained within seven change orders. The work already has been completed, Taylor said of upgrades that ranged from security-related conduit and card readers, to work on the roof to prevent leaks.
Three change orders specifically related to the roof and the potential for flooding, including $17,445 to relocate curb and duct work for a HVAC unit that had been in a potential flood zone during "high impact rains," Taylor said.
"It's a good move to get it out," said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who also is an expert in HVAC installation.
A second item, worth $27,823, tested the main roof drain and allowed for a section of that main line to be repaired. Taylor said inspection work found the majority of the line to be serviceable (a small portion that was not was replaced). Another $30,552 repaired identified leaks, found as contractors changed the front of the building for the sign and did interior conversions. Taylor said this work centered on the entire roof, not just the portion over the recently-converted area, meaning roof repairs won't have to be done when conversion continues.
"We're as leak proof as we can be, today," he said.
That leak guarantee will be important as defense contractors such as CAMGIAN Corporation, Dynetics and Raytheon begin moving into the suites that comprise FISTA 1. Contractors already are a presence in FISTA — they have office space in the administrative complex called the Business Integration Center, the former IBC Bank just east of what had been Sears, and have pledged to add more employees when they move into their work space.
Only one more change order is expected and that is good news for the trust authority. Member Mark Brace said Monday's change order list, coupled with about $173,00 worth of change orders previously approved, still is less than the $376,900 contained in the project's contingency fund.
"Our goal was to stay underneath the contingency budget," Brace said, adding that has been achieved.
Taylor said the time frame for occupancy gives Smith & Pickel about two weeks to finish up odds and ends before tenants begin moving into the secured complex Dec. 15.
"That's still the goal," he said about the occupancy target date, adding the arrival of new funding will determine when the trust authority can begin its next renovation phases of Sears, completing that complex before they turn to Dillard's space.
The FISTA complex also will include a STEM lab and MakerSpace, a science, technology, engineering and math educational component for youth that will blend the talents of those who work in the FISTA (companies already have committed to participating) with educational entities such as Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and Cameron University.