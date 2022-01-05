The work to turn the former Sears department store into a complex for military defense contractors is going to cost more than available funding.
Members of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority don't know exactly what that cost will be yet, but they will meet in special session Friday to discuss their $2.269 million existing budget and explore additional funding options for a project that could total almost $8 million under bids submitted to date for work.
The problem is the trust authority doesn't yet have complete figures for the cost of converting the hollowed-out Sears into high-tech office space for military contractors, so they won't know how much they are short until that happens, said FISTA Director James Taylor of plans to meet Friday to have a funding discussion.
Construction manager Smith & Pickel Construction opened bids Dec. 28 on 26 categories tied into renovation, from erecting walls inside the complex to installing security fencing outside. But, 10 categories didn't draw any bidders. So, while the FISTA Development Trust Authority had been expected to concur this week with Smith & Pickel's recommendations for subcontractors on those project areas so work could begin, members instead delayed a decision until February so Smith & Pickel can seek bids on unfilled categories.
Smith & Pickel owner/president Matt Thomas said last week he would discussion options with FISTA officials about addressing those 10 unbid categories. The ultimate recommendation was touched on at Tuesday's regular FISTA board meeting: Wait until all bids are in hand and in the meantime, discuss funding options.
While the demolition contract with Midwest Wrecking included work inside both Sears and Dillard's, only Sears is included in what is designated FISTA 1. Funding has not yet been identified to cover the cost of converting Dillard's, or FISTA 2.
"We'll move forward with that," Taylor said of the Sear's project.
FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney said officials expect to defer three of the projects in the bid package — the asphalt parking lot, display signs and folding panels — a decision that could save $922,000. But, officials said rough estimates still put the total cost of what has been bid to date at $7.8 million. When the trust authority approved its 2021-2022 budget in August 2021, they set the cost of the project at $2.269 million, but also have been seeking federal funding to offset costs.
Fortney said the trust authority will discuss potential funding sources Friday, to include economic development funding in Lawton's 2019 Capital Improvements Program. That request would have to be formally submitted to the City Council for consideration, which is what FISTA officials are planning to do for the council's first regular meeting of 2022 on Jan. 11.
In the meantime, the trust authority will proceed with plans to secure bids on the remaining areas and increase the number of local firms submitting bids (65 percent of existing bids were submitted by locals). That means authority members want to address problems that discouraged some firms from submitting bids.
Trustee Albert Johnson Jr. said one local contractor told him there was a problem with the bidding portal.
"It was not user friendly," he said, explaining it was difficult to use the portal or even get information, which discouraged that firm from bidding.
"We had some locals who could not access it," Fortney said, adding that problem will be worked out before bids are opened again.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said Smith & Pickel, who is functioning as FISTA's construction manager at risk, will bring the board a guaranteed maximum price for the project.
"You will feel very comfortable: your budget is your budget," he said.