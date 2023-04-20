FISTA Innovation Park has a new executive director.

FISTA’s governing board voted unanimously Wednesday to name Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Director Krista Ratliff as the executive director, effective June 1. Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority met in special session Wednesday to approve the employment agreement with Ratliff, ending a search that began earlier this year after the board announced in January it would be creating the position.

