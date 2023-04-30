FISTA

Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority already are making plans to expand, even as tenants still are moving into FISTA 1.

The authority received permission from the City Council last week to amend its 2023-2024 budget by $2.25 million, with almost $1 million of that sum associated with a buildout of space for Dynetics, already a tenant. The good news: $1 million of that total allocation from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program will be reimbursed, via a $1 million grant FISTA has received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

