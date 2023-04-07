Lawton’s new complex for military defense contractors will have a generational impact, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday.

Stitt was among the guest speakers for the grand opening of the FISTA Innovation Park in Central Plaza. The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Innovation Park already is providing office and work space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.

