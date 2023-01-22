A decided increase in activities and requirements attached to federal funding is prompting FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board to hire an executive director.

Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority directed the action last week, agreeing with executive board members that it is time to hire a fourth full-time staffer, one who would take the lead role in operating the military defense contractor work/office space and interact with entities outside the complex. The position, which will include possession of an active top secret security clearance, will be advertised nationally, said Mark Brace, who outlined the process for the full trust authority.

