A decided increase in activities and requirements attached to federal funding is prompting FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board to hire an executive director.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority directed the action last week, agreeing with executive board members that it is time to hire a fourth full-time staffer, one who would take the lead role in operating the military defense contractor work/office space and interact with entities outside the complex. The position, which will include possession of an active top secret security clearance, will be advertised nationally, said Mark Brace, who outlined the process for the full trust authority.
Brace said he anticipates at least a 60-day timeline in completing the process that would get the executive director hired. He also said the position is crafted to handle work outside what is already being done by FISTA Director James Taylor and Strategic Operations Manager Teira Cole.
“The executive group has discussed what moves us into the future,” Brace said, of how the decision was made to hire an executive director to further enhance what already exists. “Nothing does away with existing positions. There’s lots of work to do.”
Brace said while the trust authority and its executive board have been able to keep pace with FISTA, those activities have grown substantially over the past two years as the entity has begun the steps to make it a successful work complex for defense contractors. FISTA 1, the first former retail space in Central Plaza to be converted for that use, is ready for occupants to begin moving in, board members have said.
Brace said new tasks will include coordinating the $20 million that FISTA was designated by the State Legislature from Oklahoma’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Those funds come with specific criteria controlling their use and extensive reporting requirements. Along with plans to expand FISTA into STEM and MakerSpace educational areas for youth, and adding incubator and accelerator capacity, there are a lot of strategic activities that will be required, he said.
“Adding an executive director takes us to another level,” Brace said, of a position expected to pay $150,000 to $200,000 annually.
Funding for the position can be taken from ARPA money, Brace said, explaining that it falls under allowable allocations because a large part of the job will be managing ARPA-funded projects.
Last week’s approval by the full trust authority authorized the staff and executive board to begin advertising the position nationally. Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the process will include interviews with potential candidates, which will be done in executive session, before a recommendation is brought to the full board for approval.
Responding to a question from the board, Fortney said the executive board deemed it essential that the executive director already hold a top secret security clearance, rather than just be working toward one, because of the federal and military security requirements for the complex. Officials have said the designation process is long and costly because it involves an in-depth background check.