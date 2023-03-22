FISTA Innovation Park receives $1 million through HUD grant

FISTA Innovation Park has another $1 million to put toward its renovation efforts in Central Plaza, including a conference center and communication systems for tenants.

Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority signed off on the Community Project Funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Human Services Tuesday, designating the $1 million grant. Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the grant represents two years of work by FISTA officials, consultants Knightsbridge Partners and U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma.

Recommended for you