FISTA Innovation Park receives $1 million through HUD grant

FISTA Innovation Park has another $1 million to put toward its renovation efforts in Central Plaza, including a conference center and communication systems for tenants.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority signed off on the Community Project Funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Human Services Tuesday, designating the $1 million grant. Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said the grant represents two years of work by FISTA officials, consultants Knightsbridge Partners and U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma.
Fortney said Tuesday’s approval completes the last document needed to allow the trust authority to draw the funding, expected to be allocated in a lump sum. He said the funding will be kept in a separate account, with strict guidelines allocating its use, adding officials don’t yet know when the funds will be released, but it should be soon.
“We need to be spending that money now,” Fortney said, of projects that include a conference center and administrative offices, and a secured internal comm system. “We’ve met all the grant requirements.”
The specific allocation gives $400,000 to the conference center, completing audio-visual, sound, projectors, screens and control stations; $200,000 for completion of administrative offices, meeting room, break room and office costs; $360,000 for completion of tenant suite classified distribution network; and $40,000 for administrative costs (planning, management and development costs).
The projects are tied to renovations that are converting one-time retail space inside Central Plaza into work and office space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Completion of what is designated FISTA I occurred in late 2022, and contractors have begun moving into work suites created within 30,000 square feet of the old Sears store. Additional plans are to complete conversion of all the Sears space during three more phases, as well as 94,000 square feet of space within the old Dillard’s store (designated FISTA II) and other empty retail space within the mall. Plans also have been discussed to create outparcels in the parking lot surround the mall.
The conference center within FISTA I is a state-of-the-art 11,606 square foot complex designed for classified secret-level conference meetings, FISTA officials said. It is configured to allow one to three meetings to go on at the same time, with each room featuring digital screens, audio/video systems, moveable tables/seating, digital monitors and AV control stations.
Community Project Funding Grants are directed by Congress, providing investment into projects such as housing, homelessness prevention, workforce training, public facilities, parks, resilience planning and critical infrastructure and services.
The HUD grant is the second allocation of federal funding to FISTA in the last six months.
Last fall, FISTA Innovation Park was designated $20 million from Oklahoma’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to cover education, incubator and accelerator space, and a sound chamber (anechoic chamber) complex. Specific projects include STEM and MakerSpace classrooms, designed to encourage youth to take an interest in technology-related education; and the anechoic chamber complex (rooms designed to minimize sound reflections) that could be used by the military and its defense contractors, as well as rented out to civilian entities.
State officials had said in December they didn’t expect those funds — to be overseen by the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology — to be available for spending before mid-January.