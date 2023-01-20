FISTA Innovation Park has a new tenant.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority approved a new lease Thursday with Torch Technologies, which has offices in 12 states (including Oklahoma) and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. The five-year lease gives Torch Technologies a suite in the recently completed FISTA 1, the first in a series of former retail spaces in Central Plaza being renovated into office and work space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
According to its website, Torch Technologies does research, development and engineering for the federal government and the Department of Defense, including work in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The firm already has a presence in Lawton, and has contracts with the U.S. Army and works with Oklahoma State University, FISTA authority members said Thursday. Under the terms of its contract, it will move into its FISTA offices at the end of January.
Torch Technologies was founded in 2002 and is a wholly employee-owned company. Its work includes cybersecurity and artificial intelligence; software development; modeling and simulation; engineering for prototyping in electromechanical, mechanical, optical and software systems; and support for Army, Air Force, Navy, Missile Defense Agency and Defense Threat Reduction Agency in research and development.
Under the terms of the contract, FISTA would initially lease 750 square feet of space to Torch Technologies in one suite, along with the use of common areas and joint conference space in FISTA 1. The lease also specifies the firm will have the continuing right to lease additional suites within the building when such space becomes available. The firm must commit to maintaining at least four jobs, to include three high tech jobs with average salaries of $100,000, to receive a reduction in rent. Beyond the initial five-year term, Torch Technologies would have the option to renew the lease with its existing suite and all first space leased in the future for an additional three years.
The lease went into effect Thursday.