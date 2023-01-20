FISTA demolition

In this file photo from 2021 old ducts litters the floor of the former Sears store near the entrance to Central Mall. Midwest Wrecking, from Oklahoma City, demolished the inside of the store in order for renovations to take place for defense contractors for FISTA.

 File photo

FISTA Innovation Park has a new tenant.

The FISTA Development Trust Authority approved a new lease Thursday with Torch Technologies, which has offices in 12 states (including Oklahoma) and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. The five-year lease gives Torch Technologies a suite in the recently completed FISTA 1, the first in a series of former retail spaces in Central Plaza being renovated into office and work space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.

