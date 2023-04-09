If it weren’t for local support, Lawton’s dedicated work complex for military defense contractors wouldn’t exist.

The FISTA Innovation Park was formally dedicated last week, and during the ceremony speakers were pretty much unanimous in their praise of the local efforts that made the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator a reality — from the idea pushed by local businessmen Mike Brown and Nate Slate, to the initial funding source that got the complex off the ground. While tenants have been setting up in FISTA 1 for months, Thursday was the first and probably last chance the general public had to see some of the security-level space that contractors will use.

